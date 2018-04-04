 Mahatama Gandhi’s bust vandalised in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, 3 arrested | jaipur | Hindustan Times
Mahatama Gandhi’s bust vandalised in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, 3 arrested

The trio vandalised the statue in Holimangra colony in Nathdwara police station area last Monday.

jaipur Updated: Apr 04, 2018 18:03 IST
Police said the three were arrested on the basis of a CCTV camera installed near the statue.

Three people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly desecrating a bust of Mahatama Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, police said.

The accused -- Kuldeep Valmiki (24), Arvind Valmiki (24) and Ankit Gehlot (23) -- vandalised the statue in Holimangra colony in Nathdwara police station area last Monday, they said.

“All three were arrested on the basis of the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the statue,” said Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand.

“A resident of the colony had complained in the matter after which a case was registered against unidentified people,” he said.

The idol was installed by the Nathdwara Municipality in 2008.

