Jaipur man circulating ex-minister’s morphed video in police remand

A local court of Ajmer district court sent Bhanu Parashar(28), who was arrested on the charges of allegedly spreading obscene morphed video of former state minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Nasim Akhar to one-day police remand on Friday.

The station house officer of Christianganj police station Likha Ram on Saturday said, “We have got some evidences from the mobile phone recovered from the possession of Parashar. He has forwarded the morphed video of Akhtar to many groups on social media applications. We are finding out the accused that made the video.”

Parashar is a native of Sikar district and runs a shop in Pushkar town of Ajmer district. A case under violation of IT Act was registered against Parashar at the Christianganj police station. He was arrested on Thursday and was produced in the court on Friday.

According to a police official who didn’t wanted to be named said that in his Whatsapp profile, Parashar has described himself as Ajmer district vice-president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The police official said, “We are also trying to find out the intention behind sharing the post. When we checked his social media profile we found that he has been sharing hate messages and fake messages on regular intervals. Recently he shared a post in which he has asking few politicians and actors to leave the country and settle down in Pakistan.

Akhtar contested the recent assembly elections from Pushkar against Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Suresh Singh Rawat and lost by 9389 votes. During campaigning an objectionable video of her which was morphed went viral on social media. After which Akhtar had registered a complaint to the superintendent of Ajmer police Rajesh Singh demanding action against the accused. She had also attached the ‘objectionable’ video.

The state police has been on toes during the election period and have been closely monitoring the social media. Recently, the crime branch of the Rajasthan Police wrote to the special operations group (SOG) to action against two people, who are charged with spreading hate content on social media. The two posted fake videos on micro-blogging site, Twitter, after the results of the 2018 Assembly elections were announced on December 11.

A video was uploaded on December 12 which went viral on the social media. The video showed that a Pakistani flag was raised at a rally in Jodhpur district in Teori village celebrating the victory of the Congress.

On December 15, another video was uploaded on social media where few persons of a particular community were seen molesting women. Those sharing the video are claiming that the incident happened in Utambar, Rajasthan after Congress won the recently concluded assembly elections.

