Members of ‘Madari’ community living in penury in Baran

The members of an impoverished Muslim community living in more than half a dozen villages in Baran’s Kishanganj, who earn a living by performing street acts with animals, are jobless following ban of exhibition of animals.

The nomadic community members popularly known as “madaris”, say they have no other alternate means of making earning a livelihood other than street performance with their pet animals.

“We have been facing difficulties to earn a living with the advent of television and cinema that badly hit our profession and now with the ban on the use of animals like sloth bear, monkeys, snakes, mangoose and other animals during our ‘madari shows has given us a big jolt forcing us to live in extreme poverty,” says Khatim Ali, 45, a resident of Heerapur village.

“We roam throughout the country during the summer and winter months and return home in the rainy season but life here in the village is difficult for us as we live in mud huts,” he says.

Nazim, 42, a fellow madari, says more than 50 families of the community living in the village from the last 40 years, neither have proper dwellings nor have been sanctioned houses under the prime minister’s housing scheme or any other state government schemes.

“Most of the community members are nomadic and have no agricultural land of their own,” he says.

Eighty-year-old Shayra Madari says that although the impoverished families receive wheat under the public distribution system, it is not enough and the community should get other benefits, including housing and financial assistance from the government.

“The government should patronize our performance, which is on the decline and will be extinct with time,” she says.

Firoz Khan, social activist and coordinator of the Hadauti Research Training Centre in Baran, says there are more than 145 impoverished madari families living in more than half a dozen villages across the district apart 35 families in Baran town and the nomadic tribe should also be provide government benefits similar to the Sahariya tribes people.

Kishanganj block development officer Diwakar Meena, says that efforts are being on to sanction houses to the members of the community who were earlier left out in the Priminister Aawas Yojana so that housing facility can be provided to those who lack proper dwellings.

“A plan will be chalked out to provide benefits of government schemes to the people of the madari community as well,” he says.