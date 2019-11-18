Minor allegedly raped by her uncle in Jaipur

jaipur

An 11-year-old girl from Jaipur was allegedly raped by her uncle, police said on Sunday.

Station house officer of Jawahar Circle police station Hemendra Sharma said a case against accused uncle has been lodged against the accused under sections of POCSO Act. The accused is a native of Morena district of MP but was living in Chaksu.

The girl said in her complaint that she had gone with her uncle to his native village in Morena a few days ago. On intervening night of Friday and Saturday, she was returning in a private sleeper bus along with her uncle and other relatives. Hours later the accused pressed her neck and raped her. On Saturday, the accused dropped her at a home of another relative in Jagatpura area and fled the spot.

“The girl told about the incident to her family after which an FIR was lodged; the accused will be nabbed,” SHO said.