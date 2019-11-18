e-paper
Minor allegedly raped by her uncle in Jaipur

Station house officer of Jawahar Circle police station Hemendra Sharma said a case against accused uncle has been lodged against the accused under sections of POCSO Act.

jaipur Updated: Nov 18, 2019 05:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The girl said in her complaint that she had gone with her uncle to his native village in Morena a few days ago. On intervening night of Friday and Saturday, she was returning in a private sleeper bus along with her uncle. Hours later the accused pressed her neck and raped her.
The girl said in her complaint that she had gone with her uncle to his native village in Morena a few days ago. On intervening night of Friday and Saturday, she was returning in a private sleeper bus along with her uncle. Hours later the accused pressed her neck and raped her.(HT File)
         

An 11-year-old girl from Jaipur was allegedly raped by her uncle, police said on Sunday.

Station house officer of Jawahar Circle police station Hemendra Sharma said a case against accused uncle has been lodged against the accused under sections of POCSO Act. The accused is a native of Morena district of MP but was living in Chaksu.

The girl said in her complaint that she had gone with her uncle to his native village in Morena a few days ago. On intervening night of Friday and Saturday, she was returning in a private sleeper bus along with her uncle and other relatives. Hours later the accused pressed her neck and raped her. On Saturday, the accused dropped her at a home of another relative in Jagatpura area and fled the spot.

“The girl told about the incident to her family after which an FIR was lodged; the accused will be nabbed,” SHO said.

