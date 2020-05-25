e-paper
Nearly 3.7 lakh stranded people ferried to their native places in state buses: Rajasthan Minister

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas said that the buses took the stranded people to various state borders and sometimes to their home districts in other states with the permission of concerning state.

jaipur Updated: May 25, 2020 13:49 IST
The buses conducted 11,500 rounds to ferry migrants, labourers, students to their destinations during the lockdown for free.
Nearly 3.7 lakh people stranded at various places in Rajasthan were facilitated to reach to their native places through state roadways buses during the lockdown period, the state government said on Sunday.

The buses conducted 11,500 rounds to ferry migrants, labourers, students to their destinations during the lockdown for free, according to Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas.

He said that an expenditure of Rs. 15.20 crore was incurred on this.

The minister said that the buses took the stranded people to various state borders and sometimes to their home districts in other states with the permission of concerning state.

The minister thanked the roadways staff, drivers and conductors for their services.

