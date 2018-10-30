One more held for poaching Sariska tigress ST-5 in February

Forest department officials in the Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the poaching of ST-5 tigress in February and got two-day custody of another person arrested on October 24.

Deputy conservator of forest Hemant Singh said Raes Meo, 30, was arrested on Monday after the department secured two more days’ custody of Sarfuddin Meo who was earlier remanded for four days. Sarfuddin allegedly gave the tigress’ teeth and nail to Raes for use, Singh added.

Meo was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate No. 1 on Monday, said Sanjeev Karagwal, lawyer of the forest department. “We requested for two more days of Meo’s custody because the department is yet to recover teeth and nail of the tigress from him. We also need to extract more information from him about the other accused involved in the case,” Karagwal added. Meo will be produced in court on October 31.

Tigress ST-5, relocated from Ranthambore in July 2010, was last seen in the Akbarpur forest range on February 24 with tiger ST-11. The STR administration declared her missing after it failed to find any trace of her. The tiger died on March 19 after it was caught in a snare in an agriculture field.

When 30-year-old Sarfuddin Meo was arrested from Bhadoli village on October 24 on charges of poaching nilgai and sambhar, he confessed to having killed ST-5 along with four others in February itself. He told forest officials that they were waiting to kill sambhar and nilgai when one of them shot dead the tigress. Later, they sold its skin to someone in Gurugram, he told the officials.

Sariska Tiger Reserve, 200km from Delhi, is spread across 800 sq km with a core area of approximately 500 sq km. It lost all its tigers in 2005 and was repopulated with tigers from Ranthambore. At present, it has 12 adult tigers and five cubs.

