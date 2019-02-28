Pakistani prisoner’s murder: Post-mortem report reveals victim was hit by ‘blunt weapon’

The post-mortem report of Pakistani prisoner Shakir Ullah (45), who was allegedly killed by four other inmates in the Jaipur Central Jail on February 20, reveals that he was hit by a “blunt weapon” leading to ante-mortem head injuries.

HT has a copy of the post-mortem report.

According to the post-mortem report, many tissue injuries, including abrasions and lacerated wounds, were found on the right frontal temporal region of Shakir’s brain. Diffused swelling on left frontal region of the face was also found.

“When dissection of scalp tissue was done, beneath injuries there is sub scalp hematoma on both sides of frontal temporal to occipital region with fracture of both frontal, both temporal, both parietal, both occipital bones into multiple fragments. It was also found that dural membrane was torn at left and right frontal temporal region with sub-dural hemorrhage,” the report reads.

Injuries on left ear, right wrist and right thumbs prior to death were also found, the report adds.

The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of three doctors at the Sawai Man Singh hospital on February 21. The viscus of the deceased has been taken for chemical examination. According to the doctors who conducted the post-mortem, the cause of death is coma as a result of the head injuries caused by a “blunt weapon”.

The FIR in the case states that around 1.25pm on February 20 warden Ramswaroop heard a loud voice of someone shouting from the cell number 10, where nine inmates — Shakir Ullah alias Mohammad Hanif, Ajeet, Manoj Pratap Singh, Bhajan Meena, Kulwinder Singh alias Kullu, Hazi Khan, Mahesh Lota, Nandlal and Mallaki — were watching TV.

A few minutes later warden Ramswaroop reached the door of the cell where four inmates — Hazi Khan, Mahesh, Mallaki and Nandlal — told him that Ajeet, Manoj Pratap Singh, Kulwinder Gurjar and Bhajan Meena had a brawl with Shakir Ullah over watching television. Ullah was hit by a marble slab, following which he felt unconscious and died within minutes.

“The marble slab was kept on a raised platform made up of bricks where earlier an old model TV was placed. But recently, the old model was removed and a wall-mounted TV was placed inside the cell,” said Anand Srivastava, commissioner of police, Jaipur.

Meanwhile, the four accused — Ajeet, Manoj Pratap Singh, Kulwinder Gurjar and Bhajan Meena — were arrested under a production warrant on Wednesday.

According to a jail official, the prisoner’s body would soon be handed over to Pakistan from Wagah or Atari border. “We have been informed that Pakistani government will be taking the body of the deceased. The date and timing would be decided by the home officials after coordinating with the Pakistani embassy,” said NRK Reddy, director general, prisons.

Ullah, also known as Mohammad Hanif, hailed from Sialkot in Pakistan. He was brought to Jaipur by the anti-terror squad (ATS) from a jail in Ferozpur. The ATS had intercepted his phone calls to some locals in Jhalawar in south-east Rajasthan while coordinating the LeT terror activities in the region, an officer of the ATS said, requesting anonymity.

On December 6, 2017, he was found guilty of recruiting for the LeT, sending the recruits for training to Pakistan and arranging funds for terror activities. Seven other persons were also convicted with him.

Two of those convicted, Asgar Ali and Mohammad Iqbal, are Pakistani nationals and lodged in the Jaipur Central Jail. The other convicted in the case are all Indians. There were six Pakistanis in the jail, including Ullah, said prison officials.

