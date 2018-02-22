Panchayats locked as sarpanchs boycott work in Rajasthan

Members of the Rajasthan Sarpanch Sangh on Thursday locked panchayat offices across the state and boycotted work over their demands and threatened to organise mahapadao by gheraoing the assembly on Monday.

Sangh state president Bhanwar Lal Janu, said 9,891 panchayat offices across the state remained locked as sarpanchs are struggling for the last three years and despite repeated talks with the state government, which besides written assurances, has not conceded the sarpanchs; demands until now.

The sarpanchs’ demands include conducting a BPL survey within the next three months and to delete the names of ineligible people and include the eligible families, besides providing relaxation from e-tendering for construction works by making amendment rules

Sarpanchs are also demanding lifting limit of the ₹5 lakh of administrative and financial approval on the amount transferred to panchayats from the Centre and state government besides empowering panchayats to carry out projects up to ₹10 lakh under the MGNREGS and increase the honorarium of sarpanchs to ₹15,000 from ₹3,500 every month among others.

The state government has curtailed the financial and administrative powers of the panchayats , said Ajmer Sarpanch Sangh president Mahendra Singh Majhelwala.

“Sarpanchas will intensify agitation in future if their voice is not heard,” he said.

He further said that the e-panchayat system has been implemented without adequate preparations, resulting in delays in payments and other administrative work.

Sarpanchs across the state are protesting against the lack of sufficient staff in panchayats besides lack of internet connectivity for online work and curtailment of the rights of panchayat raj institution, said Kota district Sarpanch Sangh president Nandlal Meghwal.

“Payment cannot be made for the food security and pension schemes due to lack of internet connectivity,” he said.