PM visit: Colourful sashes to differentiate beneficiaries

The beneficiaries attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on Saturday will be wearing different colour sashes. Each welfare scheme has been allotted a colour and sashes have been made accordingly.

The district collectors will be giving out the sashes to the beneficiaries and they will be seated accordingly at the venue, where different blocks have been made for the 12 government schemes.

Around three lakh people, including 2.25 beneficiaries will participate in the rally. The state government has asked all district collectors to send a nodal officer to Jaipur before the event, who will visit parking places, venues, interstate control rooms, night stay arrangements and connect with officials working for the event. Each beneficiary will be provided with a kit bag, which will have literature related to government schemes.

Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said separate blocks have been designated for various government schemes and sashes have been given to beneficiaries and they will be seated accordingly. The MPs and MLAs have been informed about their designated blocks where they will sit with the beneficiaries. He added that a total of 54 blocks has been made as some schemes have more beneficiaries such as the Ujjwala and Awas Yojnas.

He said they have had meetings with district collectors on issues such as availability of food packets to beneficiaries and places they will halt to refresh themselves.

Sources said that the beneficiaries have been identified and briefed on how to interact with the PM and respond while speaking with him.

The state has also asked the collectors to ensure that the beneficiaries reach the venue by 10 am and to keep first aid kits and general use medicines in every bus.