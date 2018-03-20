Rajasthan: 13-year-old big cat dies in Ranthambore

A 13-year-old tiger died at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.

The tiger, T-28, aka ‘star’, died a day after the death of 4-year-old male big cat ST-11 at a farmland near the Sariska reserve.

“This morning information was received that the tiger T-28 was sitting in an agriculture field of Chaan village on Khandar road (periphery of RTR). A forest team was sent there and he was found still near the fencing of the field, and was surrounded by villagers,” said YK Sahu, chief conservator of forest, wildlife, and field director, Ranthambore Tiger Project, Sawaimadhopur.

“The tiger was tranquilised and brought to Gudda forest area where he died at 1pm. The post-mortem of the tiger was conducted as per the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority,” Sahu said.

“The post-mortem report revealed that the tiger was suffering from gastric torsion in cardia (upper region). When he ran and entered the field, the problem aggravated,” he said, adding that the big cat suffered from the problem two years back, and was treated. The tiger has been cremated.

T-28 fathered nine cubs – six from T-19 (T-63, 64, 65, 83, 84 and 85) and three from T-17 (T-73, 74, and 75); he was popularly known as ‘star’ because of star-like marks over his eye.

The tiger was pushed out by dominant male big cat T-95 to periphery areas around one and a half years ago, officials said. Earlier, the ‘star’ was moving around in Rajbagh, a core area of RTR.

“Territorial fights are normal and happen when new breeds arrive; the old, such as T-6 and T-25, are pushed out,” said a forest official.

The state government will soon shift big cats from Ranthambore to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota, India’s first relocation of stripped animals to decongest a wildlife habitat.