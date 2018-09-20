Rajasthan assembly elections: Breaking BJP MLA’s clout crucial for Congress win from Churu seat

Six-time legislator and minister Rajendra Rathore is banking on his personal rapport with voters and development work to retain the Churu assembly constituency in Rajasthan that has considerable Scheduled Caste, Jat and Muslim votes.

The constituency, like previous years, will most likely witness a bipolar contest between the ruling BJP and Congress in the Rajasthan assembly election scheduled to be held later this year.

The constituency also has a sizeable number of voters from Brahmin, Rajput and OBC communities.

Scheduled Caste and minority communities are considered traditional vote bank of the Congress. Rathore, who holds panchayati raj and rural development portfolios in the Vasundhara Raje government, is a Rajput. He has been winning assembly polls since 1990. He has won five times from Churu and once from Taranagar assembly constituency.

When Rathore won from Taranagar in 2008, the Congress emerged victorious in Churu. The result points to the clout that Rathore carries in Churu. According to people of the assembly segment, it is not the BJP that is winning from Churu, but Rathore.

In the previous assembly election, Rathore defeated Haji Maqbool Mandella of the Congress by 24,002 votes in the constituency. Rathore got 84,100 votes while Mandella secured 60,098.

Political analysts say, 60-70% of the minority population of Churu votes for the Congress, while remaining vote for Rathore. He also gets 90-95% votes from Rajputs, Brahmins and OBCs.

Rathore said he has done a lot of development work in Churu. This year, the government announced a medical college in Churu. The town now boasts of a nature park on a land from which Rathore claimed to have removed encroachments. A new girls’ college has also come up in this assembly constituency along with a nursing college.

Rathore is the probable BJP candidate from Churu in the ensuing assembly election.

BJP Churu district unit president Vasudev Chawla said: “The BJP will certainly win from the Churu assembly constituency with huge votes. The Congress does not have any issues to fight elections in Churu and there are 20 ticket seekers from the Congress in this constituency.”

Congress district unit president Bhanwar Lal Pujari, however, said people of the assembly constituency feel neglected by the BJP.

“The BJP MLA and other leaders are not monitoring development works and officers are not working due to which people are not getting benefits of government schemes. Health facilities are in pathetic condition,” Pujari said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 13:15 IST