Rajasthan ATS arrest absconding soldier who duped 50 army aspirants of Rs 1 crore

The anti-terror squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan police in a joint operation with a team of military intelligence has arrested the kingpin of a gang involved in duping people by assuring them job in the Indian Army.

The accused, Ramchandra, an absconding soldier, was arrested from Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district on Wednesday, officials said. “We got a tip-off from the intelligence department of the military that Ramchandra was duping youngsters aspiring to join the army in Suratgarh area of Sri Ganganagar district. A special team was directed to nab him,” said Umesh Mishra, additional director general of police, ATS.

After receiving intelligence input, the team conducted a recce in and around Suratgarh. Ramachandra, who hails from Jaitaran town of Sri Ganganagar district, was detained in front of the power house of the town.

“Ramchandra joined the Indian Army in 2009 and went absconding in 2014. Police and the army have been searching for him since then. Using his army identity card, he used to dupe villagers by forging offer letter of the Indian Army. Fake seals of the army and original documents of almost 50 candidates were recovered from his residence in Jaitaran,” Mishra said.

According to initial estimate, Ramachandra allegedly took one crore rupees from almost 50 candidates in Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Nagaur and Bikaner. Earlier also he was arrested on charges of cheating and forgery. Ramachandra was also a co-accused in a gang rape that took place in the city in 2017.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 13:32 IST