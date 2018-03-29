Rajasthan ATS seizes ₹4 crore unaccounted cash from bus

The Anti Terror Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan police on Wednesday night intercepted a private bus in Jaipur and seized Rs 4 crore unaccounted cash.

The ATS team also arrested one Banwari Lal, who was taking the money in the bus, belonging to Srinath Travels, from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

“The money transfer was part of an illegal business taking place between two dealers and the exact purpose of the transfer is still unclear,” said Vikar Kumar, deputy inspector general (DIG), ATS.

“Money was being supplied on a regular basis in three or four states. We were following it for the past few months and zeroed in on the consignment acting on a tip-off,” he said.

The bus was intercepted at Manohrapur toll booth and the money was to be delivered at different points on the route to Ahmedabad.

The DIG said that Lal was working for Umar Rauf, a businessman and municipal councillor from Bhilwara, and Deepak Santani, a tour and travels operator also based in Bhilwara. The two are absconding and ATS teams are scouting for them, he added.

One more held in fake arms licence case

The ATS team on Thursday morning arrested Imran Khan from Chittorgarh in connection with the fake arms licence racket that was uncovered in September last year.

ATS had earlier arrested 40 people, seized 55 weapons and more than a thousand fake arms licences, which were made mostly from districts in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The main conspirator in the racket was Ajmer’s Zuber Khan, who got licences made, either on the basis of forged documents or forging licenses himself.

ATS deputy inspector general (DIG) Vikas Kumar said that Imran had purchased weapons on the basis of fake licence and was also a mediator in the racket. “We had raided his place in September and seized weapons and fake licences from his house, but Imran gave us the slip. We raided his house again on Thursday and arrested him,” said Kumar.

He added that Imran’s brother Saddam and relative Ayyub are also wanted in the case. Imran also has a criminal record, said Kumar.