Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan civic polls: Congress would win all 6 municipal corporations, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan civic polls: Congress would win all 6 municipal corporations, says CM Gehlot

Voting in the first phase of the municipal corporation polls took place on Thursday. A voter turnout of over 58 per cent was recorded till 5.30 pm.

jaipur Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:50 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The chief minister highlighted that people had cast their votes in favour of Congress in the first phase which included Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo)
         

As voting was completed in the first phase of civic polls in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress Party would win all six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota.

Voting in the first phase of the municipal corporation polls took place on Thursday. A voter turnout of over 58 per cent was recorded till 5.30 pm. As many as 2,761 polling stations were set up with special arrangements made amid the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) situation

The chief minister highlighted that people had cast their votes in favour of Congress in the first phase which included Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations.

According to news agency PTI, the chief minister in a statement said, “Whenever a Congress government was formed in the last 22 years, we have worked to change the picture of these cities by accelerating development. The municipal corporations in these cities were bifurcated so that development could take place at a faster pace and in a planned manner.”

Over 35.97 lakh voters would elect 560 ward councillors in two phases in the six newly formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota which are- Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

The remaining three corporations- Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South fall under the second phase and voting for these will be on November 1.

Counting of votes for both the phases will be on November 3.

(With PTI inputs)

