Rajasthan CM asks officials to redress grievances regarding power bills

Chairing a review meeting of the Power Department, the chief minister said complaints of consumers pertaining to their power bills should be redressed as soon as possible, according to the release.

jaipur Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials for a quick redressal of people’s complaints regarding their power bills
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials for a quick redressal of people’s complaints regarding their power bills, according to a release.

He also asked them to ensure uninterrupted power supply in cities and villages without tripping.

Also read: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to launch ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’ today

Many consumers in the state have complained about inflated power bills. He said engineers should take complaints seriously.

Gehlot asked the officials to prepare an action plan to remove power lines passing over houses and other buildings.

Power Minister BD Kalla, Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajitabh Sharma and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

