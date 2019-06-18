Rajasthan Congress seeks report on Lok Sabha polls debacle

Around a month after Lok Sabha poll results, the Congress leadership has started introspecting reasons for the rout despite forming government in Rajasthan.

To brainstorm over the election results, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and secretaries on Monday met party’s MP candidates at the Congress office in New Delhi and sought a written report on what went wrong and role of local leadership, among others.

The feedback session has been called for two days; around 15 candidates met Pande on Monday.

Sources in the party claimed that many candidates pointed out that factionalism in the party affected the campaign, voters’ mobilisation and overall results. In addition, negative working of local leaders also affected the prospects.

The AICC leaders questioned candidates on role of local leaders -- why the party lost; what should be done strengthen the party; and who worked against the party?

Many candidates also suggested leadership to end the factionalism or party’s fate in the upcoming elections will be same as that of Lok Sabha polls. Some even suggested not to include those who had opposed party candidates in political appointments.

AICC leaders are also said to have reprimanded some leaders for their public statements which damaged party’s image and is also an act of indiscipline. The leaders met the MPS one by one and asked them to submit their feedback in writing.

A senior leader on anonymity said the leadership will be assessing three reports – of observers, MP candidates and that prepared by AICC -- before submiting them to party chief Rahul Gandhi.

“A large number of party men worked against party candidates, as told by them,” the leader said.

A few days back the AICC had sought a detailed booth-wise report from the state party organisation. The report aims to analyse what went wrong at each booth.

