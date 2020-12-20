Rajasthan HC seeks state govt’s reply on work in prisons

jaipur

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 02:15 IST

Taking note of a report that prisons in Rajasthan were allocating work to inmates based on their caste, the Rajasthan High Court has sought the government’s response and called for a complete overhaul of the “archaic” rule book.

The division bench of Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Devendra Kachhawaha, while hearing the petition filed by Manoj Yadav, directed additional advocate general Farzand Ali to apprise the court regarding the proposed steps for complete overhauling of the Prison Manual and to ensure that the prisoners are not forced to indulge in menial jobs like cleaning toilets, etc, merely on the basis of their caste and also that no under trial prisoner is forced to perform such jobs in the prison.

In the interest of justice, the court urged the state government to consider installation of mechanized/automated cleaning facilities in all the prisons.

“We have come across a very disturbing report regarding the existence of a caste-based work assignment system in the prisons in Rajasthan. The report is based on a research paper of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI). The researcher of the CHRI interviewed various prisoners (since released) from prisons in Rajasthan and a shocking finding came out that till date the archaic Prison Manual, which was a gift of the British Rule, is prevalent in the prison system of the State,” said the judges in their order.

The order came following detailed reporting in The Wire, which also used resources from CHRI. According to the news website’s report, the arrangement was clear – those at the bottom of the caste pyramid did the cleaning work; while those in higher cases handled kitchen or legal documentation department.

“And the rich and influential did nothing;they only threw their weight around. These arrangements had nothing to do with the crime that one was arrested for or his conduct in prison. “Sab kuch jaati ke aadhar par tha (It was all based on caste),” said the report, a part of which was cited in the order,

The court fixed ‪February 2 as the next date for hearing.