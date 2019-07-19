Rajasthan man jailed for raping his daughter, allegedly kills wife when on bail

A man accused of raping his minor daughter is now suspected to have killed his own wife while on bail in Karauli district of Rajasthan, about 180 kms from the state capital of Jaipur.

The 39-year-old, who was arrested last year in July on charges of raping his 15-year-old minor daughter and granted bail in December, is on the run after allegedly killing his wife on early Thursday morning.

According to police, the accused fled the crime scene after calling up his brother-in-law to say that his sister had died.

The Police say they were alerted by the neighbours who discovered the crime upon hearing the children of the woman cry.

“The neighbours came to know about the incident after hearing the screams of the 35-year-old woman’s two minor children. They found the woman lying still on the bed and children crying by her side and informed police,” said Ramveer Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hindaun Sadar police station.

The cops soon reached the crime scene but didn’t find the woman’s husband at home, the brother of the dead woman, who reached the spot at around 8.15 am, told the cops that the accused had phoned him early morning to say his “sister had died.”

The Police said the body had multiple injury marks on it and blood stains were found on the floor of the room.

“Prima facie it appears that the woman died because of deep injuries as she was hit by some blunt weapon on different parts. Further investigation is on,” the SHO said.

The couple had three children including two daughters and a son. One of the daughters got married last year. The other two children are minor.

