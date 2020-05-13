e-paper
Rajasthan officials help pregnant woman, husband reach home amid lockdown

The couple had come to Jaipur nearly a year ago to work as construction workers. But will little money in hand to survive the coronavirus lockdown, they decided to leave for their home state on foot.

jaipur Updated: May 13, 2020 06:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
A pregnant woman, along with her husband, was walking down home in Madhya Pradesh. The district administration officials came to their rescue by arranging transport and food for her, officials said.
A pregnant woman, along with her husband, was walking down home in Madhya Pradesh. The district administration officials came to their rescue by arranging transport and food for her, officials said.(Sakib Ali/ Hindustan Times)
         

The district administration officials came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who, along with her husband, was walking down home in Madhya Pradesh, some 800 kilometres from here, by arranging transport and food for her, officials said.

Deepak Kahar and his pregnant wife had set off on foot to home in Raipur in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The couple had come to Jaipur nearly a year ago to work as construction workers. But will little money in hand to survive the coronavirus lockdown, they decided to leave for their home state on foot.

“As soon as we received the information that a man with his pregnant wife were sitting in a shade at a petrol pump on the city outskirts and were walking down to their home, we made the food and transport arrangement for them,” Jaipur district collector Jogaram said.

He said the couple did not face any problem from their landlord for rent. But the husband was finding it difficult to pay the electricity bill and arrange treatment for the pregnant wife, so they decided to walk down home, Jogaram added.

“The couple was taken to Sanganer area from Hathoj where a bus was about to leave for migrant camp in Chhabra, near to Madhya Pradesh border. Officials of Baran district were informed and proper food arrangement was done so that they would reach their home safely,” he said.

