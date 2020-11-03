Rajasthan passes bill to make masks mandatory

jaipur

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 06:21 IST

Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed a bill making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public, the first state in India to pass a such a law.

During a special session called to pass three bills to counter the farm laws enacted by the Centre, the assembly inserted a new clause to the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to make the use of face masks compulsory in the state to regulate and prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The new clause prohibits the “movement of any person in public place, public transport, private transport, work place or at any social, political, general function or gathering without properly covering his mouth and nose with face mask or face cover”.

In a statement of the objective and reasons for introducing the bill, the government said health experts all over the world are of the opinion that use of mask can help control the spread of Covid-19 considerably and save the lives of millions of people. “The State Government is also of the view that wearing mask should be made mandatory in public place, public transport, private transport, work place or at any social, political, general function or gathering and decided to prohibit movement of persons without wearing mask at such places,” the statement said.

The state had passed the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, in August this year. Section 4 of the Act allows the state government to issue an order to be observed by the public to prevent the spread of epidemic disease.

An experiment conducted by researchers from Duke University in September found well-fitted valve-less N95 masks, triple-layer surgical masks and double-layer pleated cotton masks (that can be tied tightly) are the most effective in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot earlier in the day tweeted that Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law making it mandatory to wear masks for protection against coronavirus infection.

Rajasthan is already running a campaign called ‘no mask, no entry’ to make use of face masks compulsory to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The state has reported 200,495 cases of Covid-19 so far, with 15,889 active infections till Monday. As many as 1,926 people have succumbed to the viral disease in the state so far