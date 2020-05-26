e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan restores 8-hour working in factories

Rajasthan restores 8-hour working in factories

On April 24, the government had increased the working hours to 12 from 8 hours per day to reduce the requirement of workers in all the registered factories, in view of the coronavirus spread.

jaipur Updated: May 26, 2020 15:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Almost all the factories are currently being operated during the coronavirus epidemic.
Almost all the factories are currently being operated during the coronavirus epidemic.(Bloomberg)
         

The Rajasthan government has restored the working hours for factory workers to eight hours per day, according to an official statement.

On April 24, the government had increased the working hours to 12 from 8 hours per day to reduce the requirement of workers in all the registered factories, in view of the coronavirus spread.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Almost all the factories are currently being operated during the coronavirus epidemic. The movement of workers has also started and no pass is required. Public transport has also started in many areas like Green, Orange Zone, etc,” state labour minister Tikaram Jully said in the statement.

He said the management of factories and workers employed there are working as per the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government regarding social distancing and safety.

The order issued last month to increase working hours was initially for three months for factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948. But it has been withdrawn in a month’s time.

In recent weeks, various state governments, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, have either made amendments or proposed changes to existing labour laws as part of larger efforts to help businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

tags
top news
Delhi greenlights 11 containment zones, finds new Covid-19 hotspots
Delhi greenlights 11 containment zones, finds new Covid-19 hotspots
‘Not personal property of UP’: Rahul Gandhi to CM Yogi on hiring workers
‘Not personal property of UP’: Rahul Gandhi to CM Yogi on hiring workers
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
Hyundai in numbers: 806 showrooms open, 5,600 cars delivered post work restart
Hyundai in numbers: 806 showrooms open, 5,600 cars delivered post work restart
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In