e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan’s Barmer under lockdown for a week

Rajasthan’s Barmer under lockdown for a week

All areas under the municipality’s jurisdictions have been directed to strictly comply with lockdown norms till July 10.

jaipur Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:49 IST
Mukesh Mathrani
Mukesh Mathrani
Hindustan Times, Barmer
A health worker collects swab sample for the COVID-19 test at city dispensary No 4, in Bikaner.
A health worker collects swab sample for the COVID-19 test at city dispensary No 4, in Bikaner. (ANI)
         

Barmer district collector (DC) Visharam Meena has ordered a lockdown of Barmer town for the next seven days, which started on Friday from 7 pm onwards, because of a spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the areas under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

All areas under the municipality’s jurisdictions have been directed to strictly comply with lockdown norms till July 10, the DC said.

Only essential services such as ambulances, chemist shops etc are being allowed to operate during the prevailing lockdown phase and grocery stores are permitted to remain open between 10 am and 2 pm daily.

Barmer has reported 392 Covid-19 positive cases, including 191 active ones and four deaths, to date.

On Friday, DC Meena held a meeting with the trade association and local public representatives in a bid to assess the ground realities about the viral outbreak. He imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after the meeting.

The 1973 order empowers an executive magistrate to issue orders in urgent cases such as a healthcare emergency and bars unlawful assembly of people.

However, the ongoing lockdown is not applicable to government and private offices, offices of local body departments, post offices, banks, insurance offices, hospitals, medical stores, petrol pumps, cooking gas agencies, and dairy booths.

Government employees are allowed to move within Barmer civic area limits, but they need to carry their identity cards on them.

While Barmer sub-division officer (SDO) has been entrusted with the responsibility to provide permission to others for any movement in the town amid the prevailing lockdown restrictions.

tags
top news
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
‘Kill him in encounter’: Mother of criminal behind killing of 8 UP cops
‘Kill him in encounter’: Mother of criminal behind killing of 8 UP cops
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ‘One China’ policy
Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ‘One China’ policy
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
‘The tragedy was foretold’: Chidambaram after 8 UP cops killed in ambush
‘The tragedy was foretold’: Chidambaram after 8 UP cops killed in ambush
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In