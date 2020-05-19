e-paper
Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 5,629

Out of the total number of cases, 3,219 have recovered, 2,271 are active cases, and 139 deaths have been reported.

jaipur Updated: May 19, 2020 18:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
The total number of Covid-19 cases reached 5,629 in Rajasthan on Tuesday after 122 new cases and one death was reported in the state.

Out of the total number of cases, 3,219 have recovered, 2,271 are active cases, and 139 deaths have been reported.

With a single-day jump of 4,970 cases, the Covid-19 count in India breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far.

This comes two days after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 31.

