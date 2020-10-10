e-paper
Jaipur / Rajasthan's first woman cop to get top award

Rajasthan’s first woman cop to get top award

Nina Singh is the first ADG-level officer from Rajasthan to receive the Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs for professional excellence

jaipur Updated: Oct 10, 2020 13:33 IST
Rakesh Goswami
Rakesh Goswami
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
ADG Nina Singh.
ADG Nina Singh.(Sourced)
         

Nina Singh , a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has become the first ADG-level officer from Rajasthan to receive the Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal (AUSM) by the Ministry of Home Affairs for professional excellence.

Singh is Rajasthan’s first woman IPS officer. She is currently posted as ADG (Training) in Rajasthan Police.

She is responsible for the formulation of policy and its execution.

She has worked as Joint Director in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi, and supervised several high-profile cases pertaining to anti-corruption, economic offences, bank frauds and sports integrity.

She was the member-secretary of Rajasthan State Commission for Women, a watchdog body that works to protect the rights and interests of women. She has been closely associated with the police reform initiatives of Rajasthan.

Singh also co-authored research papers with Noble prize winners in Economics, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo.

