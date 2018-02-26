Rajasthan’s infant mortality rate more than national average: Govt to HC

The state government on Monday told the Rajasthan high court that infant mortality rate in the state is more than the national average. In the year 2016-17, 2,063 infants have died within 24 hours of birth. The high court has expressed concern over the poor condition of child health services in the state and has sought the state government’s reply on the compensation given to the families of the deceased infants.

During the hearing of a PIL, the state government submitted a detailed report about the death of infants in state government hospitals before the division bench of Justices Gopal Krishna Vyas and Vinit Kumar Mathur.

Justice Vyas asked the government counsel Rishabh Tayal about compensation for the families. The court was told that the National Human Rights Commission has recently ordered the compensation of Rs 20,000 to each of the affected families. The court ordered the government to submit a report on the next date of hearing.

According to the report, in 2016, the infant mortality rate of the country was 34 per 1,000 live births, whereas in Rajasthan the rate was 41. Similarly, the national average of under-5 mortality rate was 39, whereas in the state the rate was 45. Neonatal mortality rate was 28 compared to national average 24, early neonatal mortality rate 22 compared to 18 and perinatal mortality rate 25 compared to 23.