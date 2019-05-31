Medical college of Barmer gets MCI nod

After a long wait of seven years, the Medical Council of India on Thursday issued the Letter of Permission for Barmer medical college. This will allow the admission on 100 MBBS seats in the college.

District collector Himanshu Gupta confirmed the report. He said that the Medical Council of India had issued the Letter of Permission for the Barmer medical college and from this session Barmer medical college will begin to function. He said that in Barmer medical college 35 percent seats will be open for all while 35 percent seats will be allotted on fixed amount which is 7.5 lakh.

He further said 15 percent seats will be reserved for NIR and rest 15 percent seats will be filled with all India quota. Admission on all these seats will be based on NEET Merit, he said. Welcoming the move Gupta said that opening of medical college in Barmer will be beneficial for the people of nearby districts including Barmer and Jaisalmer.

It mentioned here that few days ago the member panel of the Medical Council of India, the executive body that cleared the courses running medical colleges across the country, had visited the Barmer medical college. Official said that during the visit panel members have keenly inspected all the facilities and on getting satisfied they have finally gave green signal for the opening of medical college from this session.

Official claimed that medical college building is almost ready for the functioning. They said that finishing work is at the final stage while nursing hostels and staff quarters are ready to accommodate the students. Apart from this, a government hospital of 300 beds is already being operated smoothly at the district headquarters, official said.

Officials of medical college also welcomed the MCI green nod saying that it will lead towards a better future of medical students. Dr ND Soni, principal at Barmer Medical College said that they have got the official order from the MCI for conducting the first semester of MBBS in Barmer College. He said that 100 seats in Barmer have to be filled on merit basis.

It is mentioned here that Barmer Medical College was supposed to open about two years ago in 2017 when MCI had given permission to the rest five colleges which were also announced along with Barmer Medical College. But due to incomplete preparation, despite various inspections by MCI team, Barmer Medical College could not get the green signal.

It also mentioned here that in December 2016 MCI had disapproved all the six medical colleges proposed at Bhilwara, Barmer, Churu, Sikar, Dungarpur and Pali in Rajasthan due to incomplete preparation. After which previous BJP government in state had filed review appeal before the MCI assuring that they will remove all the shortcomings pointed out by the MCI team.

Government’s efforts brought positive results for Bhilwara, Churu, Dungarpur and Pali as MCI gave green nod to these colleges for 2017-18 session. Since then Barmer Medical College was hanging between state government and MCI. During this period many times MCI team had visited Barmer Medical College, but did not satisfy due to incomplete preparations. It is mentioned here that Barmer Medical College was announced with refinery during the previous UPA regime.

