Rajasthan schools won’t celebrate ‘matr-pitr poojan diwas’ on Feb 14 this year

Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday said that schools in the state would no longer observe February 14 as “Matr Pitr Pujan Diwas”.

The BJP government started this tradition in 2017 to invite parents to schools on February 14 and celebrate it as the day of expressing gratitude to them.

“There is no child in the country that does not respect his or her parents. BJP believes in drama more than work. No ‘Matr Pitr Pujan Diwas’ will be celebrated in the schools across the state. We don’t believe in one day business, rather we want every child to respect his or her parents for 365 days,” said Dotasra.

Dotasra was present at Shiksha Sankul on Tuesday addressing the press conference regarding teachers’ vacancies in the state. “It was only in 2016 that the BJP government recruited class three teachers which it did not do in the past four years. Out of 54,000 recruitments that the previous government announced in its budget, only 22,000 joined, the rest were stuck in a court case,” he said.

“Our government aims to allow teachers hired for class three to join as soon as possible and before the code of conduct comes into force. Those who have completed the counselling process can go to the panchayat samiti, collect their joining letter and join the duty as soon as possible,” said Dotasra.

“The order for the joining of almost 26,000 youth have been sent out today itself. The concerned zila parishad and district collectors have been told that the government wants the selected candidates to get joining letters in two days. The move has been taken up in order to let the youth know that the government is working for the welfare of youth and public,” he said.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 15:17 IST