Raje cheer on NE victory a ploy to divert attention from BJP’s bypoll defeats: Pilot

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s happiness over the BJP win in the northeast is a ploy to deflect attention from the loss her party suffered in bypolls in Rajasthan, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot said on Sunday.

“Every common man knows that the BJP in the last four years has done only anti-people work and now the government has no time to rectify its mistakes and bring change,” said Pilot.

Addressing newspersons at BJP office, Raje had earlier in the day termed BJP’s victory in Tripura and Nagaland as a “good omen” and exuded confidence that the “saffron flag will once again fly high” in Rajasthan in the assembly elections later this year.

Pilot said that after suffering defeat in bypolls to two Lok Sabha and one assembly seats, the CM had maintained distance from media and now her comments on the win in the northeast clearly shows that she is trying to deflect public attention.

He alleged that during Holi holidays, the government promoted the main accused in the mining scam, which “stamps their policy to protect the corrupt”.

“Everyone knows that CM intends to institutionalize corruption”, he said, adding that during Diwali, they silently brought in the controversial gag ordinance, which was foiled by the Congress. “Let the CM make claims. In the coming time, Congress will form the government with popular mandate. The CM’s claim is as hollow as her governance. The law and order situation is deteriorating; atrocities on women are on peak, and farmers are committing suicide,” he said.