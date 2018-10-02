Ranthambore, Sariska tiger reserves open to tourists after monsoon break

Ranthambore and Sariska Tiger Reserves were opened for tourists from Monday. The Tiger Reserves had been closed since July 1 due to monsoon season.

On Monday, over 1,200 tourists visited Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. All 10 zones of the reserve were open with full capacity. Some of the tourists could sight tiger T-84 in zone-4 of the reserve. The RTR will now remain open till June 30.

At Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR), forest officials welcomed the tourists at the entrance. Around 35 vehicles entered the Reserve from Sariska and Tehla Gate in the morning shift. The numbers of vehicles were 29 in the evening shift. A total of 621 tourists visited the Reserve on Monday. The tourist sighted tigress ST-7 near the enclosure.

As part of the ongoing wildlife week, school students took out a rally to create awareness about forest and wildlife. The tiger reserves are closed during the monsoon in view of forest rejuvenation and breeding of tigers. Besides, the tracks in the reserve become unsafe for tourist due to rain.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 14:11 IST