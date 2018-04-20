Ranthambore tiger cubs ate bull before dying, poisoning suspected

There is still no clarity on the cause of the death of the two tiger cubs at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR).

The two 13-month-old male cubs, litters of Tiger T-79, were found dead on Tuesday in the Anwad ki Khard area of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR).

Though forest officials in Sawai Madhopur claimed that a male tiger killed the cubs, wildlife experts disagree. They claimed that there are no signs of canine or claws marks. Registering a case against unknown offenders, the chief wildlife warden also said that nothing abnormal was found after inspection of the surroundings.

Member of State Wildlife Board, Dr Dharmendra Khandal, who was present when the post-mortem of the cubs was conducted said, “I do not believe that a male tiger killed the cubs as there was no canine or claws marks on their bodies and their bones were intact.”

He also confirmed that the cubs ate a bull before dying. “Pieces of bovine skin was seen in their stomach even the rangers at RTR said that the cubs and the tigress ate a bull on Monday.” Khandal added that the cause of death will be clear once they get the forensic report.

A source claimed that a day or two days back, a bull fell unconscious and later died in the adjoining fields of Anwad ki Khard area. The cubs were in the vicinity and they ate the bovine meat, which was captured in camera traps. The bodies of the cubs were found around 500-700 meters away from where the bovine died, which too indicates on possibilities of poisoning.

Pesticides are used in fields and it’s suspected that the bull ate something poisonous. The forest officials have taken a sample and send it for testing, said sources.

In 2010, two cubs were poisoned in Taleda forest area of RTR, the forest department had arrested some people in the case.