Facing tough fight in Rajasthan assembly elections, RSS goes all out to draw voters for BJP

Given the neck and neck battle in Rajasthan assembly elections, BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their victories. Along with the BJP, the RSS too is in the field to draw out voters in support of the BJP.

Sources in the RSS said it has held close to 300 meetings of its workers across the state in the past fortnight for the December 7 polls.

The RSS has divided Rajasthan into three regions —Jaipur, Jodhpur and Chittorgarh. There have been about 180 meetings in Jaipur region and around 120 in the other two regions to prepare workers for the polls.

“On an average, there have been 10 meetings in each district,” an RSS leader said, wishing anonymity.

Contrary to perception, he said the RSS is also working for BJP’s Tonk candidate Yunus Khan, a cabinet minister and the lone Muslim face of the BJP among 200 candidates in the state.

“We work for the ideology and not for an individual,” the leader said.

It is believed that in the 2008 elections the RSS was not pro-active as they were not happy with Raje. BJP lost that assembly polls to Congress led by Ashok Gehlot.

Political analyst Narayan Bareth said Raje had then faced charges of corruption and because of her being reportedly “arrogant and inaccessible”, the RSS did not work.

However this time, Bareth said the right wing outfit is pro-active as the ultimate aim is to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in 2019.

As part of its election strategy, the RSS has divided the 200 assembly seats among 40 top office bearers who will monitor them. At the district level, an office bearer has been given the responsibility of one seat each where he will motivate workers, the leader said.

These workers have been asked to hold door-to-door campaigns and tell people about the schemes of the BJP-led state and central governments. They were also given pamphlets with details about issues in the area.

The workers have been asked to ensure 100% voting in their areas on December 7. Armed with voter lists, they will go to each home and take voters to the polling booth.

The RSS is focusing on seats in areas where the BJP is perceived to be weak, such as Ganganagar in north Rajasthan, western Rajasthan districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, tribal dominated areas of Banswara, Dungarpur and areas in Hadoti comprising Kota, Jhalawar and Baran, which was once considered a BJP bastion.

The RSS leader said the organisation is focusing specially on border and tribal areas.

“We are trying to convince people on issues. We tell them to consider who is raising issues of concern to them. For instance issues of smuggling or Hindu migrants which resonate in the border areas,” he said.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 17:19 IST