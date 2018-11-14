RSS under dock for Sirohi murder case in Jaipur

The members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal alleged that the murder of Avdeshanand Maharaj, patron the Ekal Vidyalay, was very meticulously planned by some members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Sirohi district. Ekal Vidyalays are associated with the RSS.

On Sunday, a violent scuffle broke out between Avdeshanand and Uttam Giri, ‘Zila pracharak for RSS’ in Sirohi district. In the scuffle Avdeshanand was killed and Giri sustained grievous injuries.

Indrajeet Singh Rajguru, joint general secretary for Rashtriya Bajrang Dal said, “Some members of the RSS were unhappy with two facts. One was that I along with Avdeshanand ji, started a ‘shakha’ in the town without the permission of RSS. Another reason was that Avdeshanand ji had organized a ‘Ramkatha’ between October 23 and October 30 where he had called ‘didi maharaj’ to recite the ‘katha’. Giri was angry over the fact that he wanted to meet ‘didi maharaj’ but Avdeshanand didn’t allowed him to meet.”

Rajguru further alleged that the members of RSS were sending threat messages to Avdeshanand from last 15 days. “Some members of the organization called me on November 4, but I didn’t meet them because I knew that their intentions were not good. I am holding a press conference on Wednesday where I will reveal the entire truth with evidences,” added Rajguru.

Members of the RSS in Sirohi have denied the allegations. “The incident was unfortunate but the allegations are completely baseless. Why would an organization like RSS will murder a saint, that too in the district headquarters. I don’t know the exact reason of the scuffle but as per my belief Avedshanand thought that our organization is trying to end the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and other International Hindu Parishad and he was unhappy with that belief,” Ramchandra Rawal, in charge of ‘pranth bal shakha’.

Rawal added, “On the day of the incident, both of them were talking inside the room and one student of Avdeshanand was sitting outside it. When he (student) heard a noise, he went inside the room and saw them fighting. He immediately called people from outside to resolve the dispute. Rajguru has some misunderstanding and he have ambitious of fighting elections and he gave me a call too. You can check my call recording too.”

Meanwhile, Sirohi police have registered a suo-motto FIR in which they have mentioned Uttam Giri as the prime accused. “Accused Giri also sustained serious injuries during the scuffle. Currently, he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Udaipur. Giri will be arrested by the police as soon as he is discharged,” said Vikram Singh, circle officer, Sirohi region.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 15:37 IST