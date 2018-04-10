Schools printing names on books, stationery will lose affiliation: Kota collector

The affiliation of schools will be cancelled if they print their names on books, worksheets, and notebooks, said an order issued by Kota district collector Rohit Gupta.

The order aims at reducing the financial pinch on parents who end up paying more for books and school stationery.

The booksellers allege that schools charge a commission for recommending a specific publisher. The publisher factors this into the cost, and parents shell out more for the books. Commission is also charged on the stationery that is usually dumped on to parents.

Gupta has instructed the district education officer (DEO), secondary and primary education, to ensure that parents are not burdened financially in purchasing books and stationery.

The DEO has been told to seek lists of books from all schools – from the playgroup to Class 10 -- with publishers’ names, and provide them to the information science officer, Kota. He has been asked to put such lists on the education website, and the public relations officer tasked with publicising them.

“The DEO will serve notice on the schools if they are found printing their names on books and stationery. The DEO will inform the action on schools to the additional chief executive officer of the zila parishad and the collector,” Gupta said.

Instructions of the secondary education directorate, Bikaner on ensuring fair price on books will be complied with and reports against erring schools will be prepared by the DEOs in the state, he said.

“If private schools were found violating the guidelines, cancellation of affiliation will be proposed to the secondary education board of Rajasthan, Ajmer, and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi,” Gupta said.

The additional divisional commissioner of Kota will form a team for inspection of the schools to ensure compliance of the orders.

The CBSE, in a recent advisory, said action would be taken against schools that indulge in commercial activities, such as selling books, uniforms and stationery items, to students.