e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Senior Rajasthan police officer transferred for lathicharge on Congressmen

Senior Rajasthan police officer transferred for lathicharge on Congressmen

Rajasthan government has transferred Gaurav Yadav to the criminal investigation department-crime branch in Jaipur.

jaipur Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:57 IST
Aabshar H Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Aabshar H Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kota
More than half a dozen Congressmen were injured and hospitalised in a baton charge by Kota city police on November 10 .
More than half a dozen Congressmen were injured and hospitalised in a baton charge by Kota city police on November 10 .(Courtesy Twitter- @GauravYadavIPS)
         

Superintendent of police (SP) Kota city, Gaurav Yadav, has to pay the price for ordering a lathi charge on Congressmen before the mayoral polls in Kota with a transfer from the city.

Rajasthan government has appointed IPS officer Dr Vikas Pathak as the new SP of Kota city.

More than half a dozen Congressmen were injured and hospitalised in a baton charge by Kota city police on November 10 at Command area development (CAD) circle when Congressmen tried to stop a bus carrying BJP corporators and independent corporator Lekhraj Yogi, who Congressmen were claiming had been abducted by the saffron party.

Urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal was in Kota during the mayoral polls and he had also objected to the police lathicharge on the Congressmen.

Later the Rajasthan government asked home secretary NL Meena to probe the police lathicharge. He arrived in Kota and took statements of policemen and the affected Congressmen.

Also Read: Rajasthan police uncover murder dressed as highway robbery; husband plotted it

After submission of Meena’s report, Rajasthan government has transferred Gaurav Yadav to the criminal investigation department-crime branch (CID-CB) Jaipur.

While the ruling party has hailed the shunting, opposition has described it as an attempt to pressurise bureaucrats into kowtowing to the state government.

tags
top news
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
‘Major terror strike’ foiled, 4 terrorists gunned down in Jammu’s Nagrota
‘Major terror strike’ foiled, 4 terrorists gunned down in Jammu’s Nagrota
Corona Thomas: Kerala local body polls candidate is making heads turn
Corona Thomas: Kerala local body polls candidate is making heads turn
Another ex-India pacer applies for selector’s post after Agarkar, Sharma
Another ex-India pacer applies for selector’s post after Agarkar, Sharma
The quest for a Covid-19 vaccine | HT Explains
The quest for a Covid-19 vaccine | HT Explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In