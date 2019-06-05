‘Severe heatwave’ conditions kills three in Barmer: Police

Three people died in Barmer on Monday allegedly due to severe heatwave conditions, police said on Tuesday.

Since last one week, several place across Rajasthan, including Barmer, are reeling under heatwave and severe heatwave conditions with temperature crossing 47 degree Celsius mark at many places. On Monday, Barmer recorded its maximum temperature at 46.6 degrees.

On Monday, Mangla Ram, 40, was returning from Jodhpur when his health worsened near Mokalsar village. According to Mangla’s younger brother Binja Ram, the 40-year-old took shelter under a tree and informed their cousin Hanja Ram, a resident of Mokalsar village. When Hanja reached the spot, he found Mangla lying unconscious. Hanja rushed Mangla to a hospital where doctor declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Later, Binja, a resident of nearby Jalore district, lodged a complaint with Siwana police station in Barmer.

In another case, a man was found lying in Barmer city under suspicious circumstances. On being informed, police reached the spot and took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Later, the victim was identified as Luna Ram, 52, a resident of Junapatrasar in Barmer. Police informed his family members after which they reached the hospital.

A patient lies on a bed at a government hospital after suffering heat stroke, in Churu, Rajasthan on June 4, 2019. ( AFP )

In the third incident, a daily wage labourer died in Balotra town in Barmer. Police identified the deceased as Kanchan Singh, 35, a resident of Jamoi village in Bihar. He came to his rented room for lunch. When he did not come out after a long period, his landlord checked his room and found Kanchan lying on the floor. He immediately informed police. Police reached the spot and rushed Kanchan to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police then put his body in the mortuary and informed his family members. Police are awaiting the postmortem examination reports in all three cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Kamlesh Choudhary, chief medical and health office in Barmer, said authorities have ordered a medical audit in all the three cases. He said there are chances that “deceased had some diseases”, Dr Choudhary said, adding, on getting medical audit report, he would be able to comment on it.

At the Churu government hospital, 10 patients were admitted with heatstroke.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 14:28 IST