Six-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan’s Dholpur

A six-year-old girl was raped in Baseri town of Dholpur district, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, said Gagan Sahay Meena, the station house of officer (SHO) of Baseri police station.

“Around 11.30pm on Monday, the minor girl was sleeping in the verandah of her house when an unidentified man abducted her and took her to an abandoned house, which is 1 km away from her residence, where she was allegedly raped,” Meena said.

Around 12pm, one of the family members woke up and found the minor missing, following which a search began for the girl. “Around 1 km away, the family members heard voice of the victim, who was crying in pain,” Meena said, adding that the girl was found naked and blood oozing from her genitals. The accused escaped from the spot and is absconding, the SHO said. Further probe is on.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 13:40 IST