State’s first robotic joint replacement in Jaipur

A team of orthopedic surgeons led by Dr Anoop Jhurani, Joint Replacement, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur, conducted the first successful robot aided joint replacement surgery on a 45-year-old patient, who had been suffering from severe knee pain for years.

Health minister Kali Charan Saraf, at the press conference on Monday, said, “This technology is indeed a big stride towards a more advanced future in healthcare. I appreciate them for the advances they are making as they pave the way for better public health.”

Dr Jhurani said, “Robot-assisted joint replacement surgery offers the patient an advantage of immediate recovery, same or next day discharge and minimal blood loss.

He said that the advanced technology enables the surgeon to fix only the damaged part of the knee to absolute perfection, saving all the other normal structures of the joint. Robot-assisted surgery enables the surgeon to operate with enhanced precision, dexterity and control, even during the most complex procedure. It ensures lesser bone removal, preserves natural anatomy and facilitates better post-operative outcomes for the patient.

The robot-assisted system eliminates the possibilities of human error and this leads to perfect alignment, leading to the longevity of the joint implant. Doctors say that globally, patients who have been treated using this technology, have been able to gain full movement, including sitting cross legged and squatting.

The Jaipur based patient had been suffering from knee pain for more than five years and was scared of surgery. Recently, the pain got so unbearable that she had to look out for surgery. She said, “I am glad that this opportunity came and I am the first patient to undergo a robot-assisted knee surgery and become pain free.”

Hospital zonal director Prateem Tamboli was also present on this occasion.