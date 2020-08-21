Swachh Survekshan: Jodhpur gets ‘Fastest Mover Big City’ title

jaipur

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 07:23 IST

Jodhpur in Rajasthan has been adjudged as the “Fastest Mover Big City” in the Swachhata Survey 2020, results of which were announced by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing on Thursday.

Jodhpur has been accorded the 29th rank in the survey among 47 cities with a population of over 10 lakh, which is a huge jump from its 243rd rank in the previous survey. The ministry observed that Jodhpur has made tremendous improvement and has a huge potential for further improvements.

Jodhpur has earned a total of 3,615 points out of 6,000. It had bagged 2,091 points in the 2019 Swachhata Survey.

JMC Commissioner Suresh Kumar Ola attributed this quantum leap of 214 places in the ranking to immaculate working on all the aspects pertaining to the Swachhata Survey this year.

Expressing gratitude to the staff of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) and the people of the city, he said, “We worked on various initiatives, ensuring active participation of people, and it was due to this that Jodhpur occupied the first place in Citizens’ Feedback in the entire state.” Ola said 4,000 “swachhata sainiks”, ward in-charge and chief sanitation inspectors of the JMC played a key role in making this feat possible.

“The paintings on city walls, roads and city circles made by the swachhata sainiks kicked off an atmosphere for cleanliness and provided a radiance to the city,” Ola said, adding that because of this, Jodhpur got 1,045 points out of 1,500 in “Field Observation”.

Besides, the city has a system in place for door-to-door waste collection, which is being monitored through GPS technology, he said.

The ministry had included 4,242 cities in the survey with different categories corresponding to their population and Jodhpur was competing among 47 cities under the population category of 10 lakh-40 lakh.