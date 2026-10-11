Vikram Singh Chauhan on his character in Pooja Meri Jaan: I realised he wasn’t a regular, one-note stalker

Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan is on cloud nine following the response to his much-delayed OTT release, Pooja Meri Jaan. “All’s well that ends well; surely it took time to release as we had to wait for couple of years, but it’s okay, I feel,” he says. Vikram Singh Chauhan

Reflecting on the audience's response to his role as a stalker, Chauhan adds, “I am really, really happy that it's been taken so positively. When you play a character who is partly positive, partly negative, you wonder how it will land. I was mostly just excited to see how people would react.”

He notes that the ambiguity of his character was a hit with viewers: “So many people came up to me saying they were genuinely confused at first about whether to sympathise with Aniket. In the middle, they were thinking, ‘Yeh banda kitna creep hai.’ There were moments where they sympathised with him, hated him, and even loved him at some points.”

When asked if he had any initial hesitations about playing a character who dies early in the script, he admits, “The first thought that crossed my mind when I got the role was 'Why am I dying?' Especially as a young actor, you hesitate. But when I met the team and got the complete brief, I realised Aniket wasn't just a regular, one-note stalker. I was scared even until the time of the premiere wondering how much of my role would be left I told my friends not to expect much (laughs), but sab scenes thhe.”

The film delves into the uncomfortable nuances of stalking and male conditioning. Vikram explains, “The topic is so relevant today. Cinema has often ended up celebrating toxicity, but there are rare films that actually expose it. It starts a much-needed conversation. By the end, viewers realised how deeply ingrained his poor conditioning was.”

The response has also brought some eye-opening interactions according to the actor, "Surprisingly, I’ve had guys message me saying the character was justified in his actions, which shows how normalised this mindset still is. On the flip side, several close female friends opened up to me after watching the film, sharing their own horrifying experiences of being stalked for years by a few educated, influential men."

Recalling his experience with the ensemble cast, Vikram praises his co-stars. “Everyone was good. Vijay Raaz sir operates with such ease, he seamlessly switches into character. It’s incredible to watch.”

On his bond with Mrunal Thakur, he shares, “Mrunal was the one who broke the ice. Since we were staying at the same hotel, she’d invite me over to rehearse lines. We worked out together, played squash, and did script readings. That comfort level naturally translated into our on-screen chemistry.”

The actor was last seen starring as the antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.