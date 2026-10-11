Women lead over 50% of UP startups, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday highlighted women’s participation in entrepreneurship and employment, saying that women lead more than 50% of startups in the state. In a message marking the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, he also referred to an increase in women’s workforce participation and outlined government schemes aimed at supporting women’s education, safety and financial independence. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights women’s participation in entrepreneurship and the workforce on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. (PTI)

In a post on X, Adityanath extended Navratri greetings to people in the state and said the government was working towards women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance. He invoked the Sanskrit expression ‘Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devatah’, which conveys that the divine resides where women are respected.

The chief minister said women’s growing participation in employment and entrepreneurship reflected expanding opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. According to figures cited in his statement, women’s participation in the workforce has increased from 12% to more than 36%.

Adityanath also said women were increasingly contributing to the state’s economy, including through employment in night shifts. He contrasted the current situation with conditions before 2017, when, according to him, safety concerns limited opportunities for many women.

Government highlights women's role in entrepreneurship and employment The chief minister said more than half of the startups in Uttar Pradesh were being led by women. The statement did not specify the period covered by the startup figure or provide a breakdown by sector.

He also cited the reported rise in women’s workforce participation as an indicator of changes in employment opportunities. Adityanath said the government’s focus on women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance was intended to support their greater participation in economic activity.

The chief minister described women as important contributors to the state’s economic development and linked their participation to the broader goal of building a stronger economy. His remarks came at the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri, a festival during which the worship of the goddess is central to religious observances.

Schemes target health, education and financial independence Adityanath listed several central and state government schemes that he said were supporting women and girls. These included the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Poshan Abhiyaan, which focus on maternal support and nutrition, as well as Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which are intended to support girls and their financial security.

He also referred to Mission Shakti, Operation Kayakalp, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, the Safe City initiative, the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana and Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Working Women Hostels.

According to the chief minister, these initiatives address areas such as education, safety, mobility, health and access to opportunities. The schemes cover different aspects of support, from educational access for girls to facilities for working women.

Adityanath said the government was working towards the goal of a developed India and a developed Uttar Pradesh through initiatives focused on women’s empowerment. The figures on startup leadership and workforce participation were cited in his statement; no supporting dataset or independent assessment was included in the release.