Vehicle thefts in Bharatpur spur appeal: Don’t steal my bike, I am poor

After rising vehicle thefts and police not being able to curb the incidents, some people in Bharatpur have put up printed appeals on their motorcycles, requesting thieves not to steal their two-wheelers.

Hindustan Times caught up with two bike riders in the city who had fixed such printed appeals above the headlights.

The appeals read, “Chor bhaiya mat churana, mein gareeb aadmi hoon [thief brother don’t steal, I am poor]; Dobara lene ke layak nahi hoon, meri bike mat churao [don’t steal my bike, I can’t afford to buy another bike].”

Gurudayal Singh said, “I got the appeal printed on my bike after rising theft incidents in the city. My brother Satpal Singh’s motorcycle was also stolen on March 11, but the police have failed to trace the two-wheeler.”

Harendra Yadav said, “I decided to print the appeal on my bike after seeing other people doing it. I am not rich and can’t buy another bike if it is stolen.”

A rider uses a witty slogan to appeal to thieves. (HT Photo)

More than 30 motorcycles are stolen in every month in the city, police said. The police control room and Abhay command have installed CCTV cameras, but vehicle thieves manage to go undetected.

“Nearly 100 complaints of vehicle thefts have been registered in the last three months; police are trying to arrest members of the thieves’ gangs,” said Suresh Kumar Khinchi, additional superintendent of police, Bharatpur.

According to police data, 1365 vehicle theft cases were registered in 2014, 939 in 2015, and 719 in 2016.

On March 29, police busted an interstate vehicle thieves’ gang; four members were arrested and 16 motorcycles recovered.

Thieves sell parts of the stolen vehicles in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan at cheaper rates to get money for liquor and other intoxicants, police said.