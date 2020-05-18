e-paper
Two more Covid-19 deaths, 140 fresh cases in Rajasthan

Two more Covid-19 deaths, 140 fresh cases in Rajasthan

The number of cases in the state stands at 5,342 and deaths at 133.

May 18, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion.
Entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion. (ANI)
         

Rajasthan on Monday recorded two more deaths due to coronavirus and 140 new cases of the virus, officials said.

The number of cases in the state stands at 5,342 and deaths at 133.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The deaths were reported in Kota and Nagaur, additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said.  Of the 140 fresh cases, Dungarpur recorded 64 cases followed by 22 in Bhilwara, 21 in Jaipur, 15 in Udaipur, four each in Banswara and Bikaner, three in Dausa, two each in Kota, Nagaur and Rajsamand and one case in Sikar. 

A total of 3068 patients have recovered and 2,666 have been discharged. There are 2,131 active cases in the state, the officials said.

Entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion.

