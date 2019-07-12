Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over alleged attack on RSS shakha in Bundi district

The Rajasthan assembly on Thursday witnessed an uproar over an alleged attack on a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha in Bundi district.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said such incidents cannot be tolerated.

When Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria tried to say something, parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhairwal objected, saying under assembly rules none can speak other than the person who raised the issue.

This led to the uproar in the house, with BJP MLAS coming came near the well. Opposition MLAS raised slogans against the government.

Kataria alleged that the government was trying to protect the culprits and should give a reply.

The Opposition also alleged that unruly comment has been made from the ruling side.

Speaker CP Joshi assured that if such thing has happened, it would be expunged from the house proceedings.

Kataria said: “The matter is serious and people are angry. If the state government has taken any action they should inform the house.”

Earlier, BJP MLA Dilawar informed the house that girls of a community were playing at a park in Bundi on Wednesday evening. When some RSS cadres came to the park to hold shakha, members of that community attacked them.

Refuting the opposition’s claim that 50 people were attacked, Dhairwal said: “It was a minor incident and two people were arrested in connection with the incident.”

ACB To proble irregularity in sugar purchase: Minister

Food and civil supply minister Ramesh Meena assured the house that irregularity in purchase of sugar during previous government will be probed by the anti-corruption bureau.

Replying to a question, he said serious irregularities have surfaced that the then government had favoured a private firm and an FIR was lodged at Bajaj Nagar police station in 2018. He said the matter would be probed and action against responsible would be taken.

Schools closed by previous govt to reopen: Dotasara

Education minister Govind Singh Dotasara informed the house that schools, which were closed by the previous government, fulfilling laid parameters would be reopened.

During question hour, he said the previous government cited reasons of closing schools that of 39,000 revenue villages, 46,324 schools were operating but many did not fulfill laid parameters and did not have required enrollment.

He said in RTE norms, nowhere it was written about number of student enrolment. The state government on January 22, 2019 issued a circular seeking suggestion from local elected representative, official and others for reopening of the schools.

The suggestions will be reviewed by committees constituted by district collectors.

Dotasara said the committees till date has received proposals form 1,511 secondary schools and 1,324 elementary schools.

“If the proposals fulfil RTE norms and committees recommends than such schools will be reopened,” the minister said.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 12:15 IST