Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over issue of Covid management, House adjourned thrice

Uproar in Rajasthan assembly over issue of Covid management, House adjourned thrice

Health Minister Raghu Sharma opened the debate and highlighted the management of Covid-19 done by the state government and efforts to strengthen health infrastructure.

jaipur Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:46 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
When the House reassembled, the uproar continued and Chairperson Rajendra Pareek adjourned the House for another 15 minutes.
The Rajashtan assembly on Friday witnessed uproar during a debate on Covid-19 management and economic impact of lockdown leading to repeated adjournment of the proceedings.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma opened the debate and highlighted the management of Covid-19 done by the state government and efforts to strengthen health infrastructure. Speaking on the debate after the minister, BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf accused the Congress government of distributing ration and food kits among its supporters.

The charge invited a sharp reaction from Parliament Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal. The House saw heated arguments between Transport Minister Pratap Singh and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria. Amid the uproar, the House was adjourned for 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, the uproar continued and Chairperson Rajendra Pareek adjourned the House for another 15 minutes. Immediately after the House reassembled after 15 minutes, the chairperson announced another adjournment till 2 pm.

