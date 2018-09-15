Uttar Pradesh ATS detains man in Rajasthan’s Alwar on suspicion of spying for Pakistan

A man has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on suspicion of spying for Pakistan in Alwar district of Rajasthan, an official said Friday.

“The UP ATS interrogated the 23-year-old man on suspicion of spying. We are probing his connection and trying to retrieve chats he did with his connection in Pakistan,” a senior official of the Rajasthan ATS said.

The Rajasthan ATS is assisting the UP ATS in the matter, he added.

The man was called for interrogation on Thursday and was questioned on Friday as well, the officer said. The probe was on, he added.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 06:38 IST