Vasundhara Raje’s ministers meet amid reshuffle reports

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cabinet ministers and organisation leaders at state party office on Friday, fueled rumours of a change in the portfolios of a number of ministers.

There was also a buzz that chief minister Vasundhara Raje was likely to accept the resignations of her cabinet colleagues before she forms a fresh council of ministers.

Talking to media after the meeting, state BJP chief Ashok Parnami, however, denied that there will be any cabinet reshuffle. “This talk about cabinet reshuffle has been manufactured by the media,” he said.

“The cabinet reshuffle is the chief minister’s prerogative.”

Raje was not present at the meeting that was attended by BJP’s national joint general secretary V Satish and organisation secretary Chandrashekhar apart from Parnami and the cabinet members.

State panchayati Raj minister Rajendra Rathore, PWD and road transport minister Yunus Khan, agriculture minister Prabhulal Saini, water resources minister Ram Pratap and PHE minister Surendra Goyal were among others present at the meeting.

Satish, Chandrashekhar and Parnami later held a meeting with Raje at her residence.

The Rajasthan BJP is now in the poll mode with senior party leaders analyzing the political developments across the state ahead of the assembly elections that are likely to be held in December this year.

A group of ministers and senior party leaders, including Parnami, will now be holding regular meetings at the state party office where they will collect and collate feedback from district office-bearers and work out electoral strategies.

While the BJP suffered a rout in the recent bypolls to the two Lok Sabha and one assembly seats, the party’s morale got a boost after Meena community heavyweight Kirori Lal Meena joined the party along with two other MLAs of National People’s Party (NPP).