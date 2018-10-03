Will hand out defeat Raje will remember for long, says Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday upped the ante against Vasundhara Raje government and said that in the coming assembly elections, he will hand out such defeat she will remember for a long time.

“CM Raje asked me to learn lessons of politics during the Ajmer bypoll, but since I have become PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) chief, Raje has had sleepless nights,” Pilot said in a speech at a meeting of Congress workers on Gandhi Jayanti in Kota.

It was a reference to the Lok Sabha by-election from Ajmer that the Congress won earlier this year together with the Lok Sabha bypoll in Alwar and the Mandalgarh assembly seat. All three seats were previously held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I have given and will give more defeats to Vasundhara Raje, which she will remember for long,” Pilot said. He claimed the BJP had lost 20 out of 22 assembly constituencies in the last four-and-a-half years.

Taking a dig at the perceived infighting in BJP, he said the party’s national president Amit Shah and Raje had not been seen together during public rallies in Rajasthan, which reflected a tug-of-war between the two. “Tickets in BJP will not be given as per the wishes of Raje, but through a committee of BJP formed by Amit Shah,” he added.

Targeting the state government, he alleged that while farmers were committing suicide in Rajasthan, Raje had been busy with a Gaurav Yatra. “People had given her a mandate for governance, but she lost the opportunity to change the state’s face,” he added.

“There is inflation, no industrial investment, no employment for youth and no government purchase of crops,” he said

Reacting to the comments, BJP MP from Kota Om Birla said that Pilot should compare the work of the former Congress government with the present BJP regime’s. “Raje has worked with agenda of development. So, Pilot should fight polls on the development issue,” he added.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 11:34 IST