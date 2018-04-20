Withdraw cases against Dalits: Rajasthan Scheduled Caste Commission

Rajasthan Scheduled Caste Commission vice-chairman Vikesh Kholia has urged the state government to withdraw cases registered against people of schedule castes and tribes during the Bharat Bandh on April 2.

The nationwide bandh was called by Dalit organisations protesting the Supreme Court’s ruling that, they allege, dilutes the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. A person died in police firing in Alwar district and many were injured. Over a thousand protesters were arrested in the state.

In a letter to chief minister Vasundhara Raje on April 19, Kholia said representatives of SCs from districts told the commission that people from various communities created nuisance during the bandh, but police registered most of the cases against Dalits, “which seems unjustified”.

Registering a case against a dead person or cases against a person at two places raises suspicion, he said.

“Cases are registered against innocent people who were protesting in a peaceful manner. Even now cases are being lodged in districts, such as Jaisalmer, where nothing happened. I have met the director general of police and he has assured to examine the issue.”

Kholia urged the CM to withdraw the cases to maintain faith of the SCs and STs in the government.