Woman fails to deliver baby boy, set ablaze in Jaisalmer

A woman was set on fire in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district by the family members of her husband after she failed to give birth to a baby boy, police said on Friday.

The woman, Devyani, was married to Gopal Krishan of Bhikholai village in Jaisalmer district. Her father alleged that his daughter, who had three girl children, was killed by her in-laws’ family members because they wanted a baby boy.

Bhakhara Ram, station house officer at Falsund police station, said they got the information on Wednesday night that the woman, who suffered 95% burns, was brought to the local hospital. “As the case was critical, doctors referred her to Jodhpur, where she died on Friday.”

Police said the woman’s father, Kanihyalla Gill, lodged a case on Thursday alleging that her daughter was killed by her in-laws’ family members because they wanted a baby boy.

Gill also alleged that his daughter’s in-laws were planning to get their son married again in the hope of getting a baby boy. “They have killed my daughter in a planned conspiracy.”

Bhakhara Ram said, “On the basis on an initial report, we lodged a case under sections 307 and 498A of IPC, but after she died at MDM hospital in Jodhpur, it has been converted to a murder case; we have added section 302.”

Police said they lodged the case against Gopal Krishan and his parents Rukma Devi and Lachhi Ram. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.