Muslims must not fear NRC, says Madni

kanpur

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:01 IST

Asking the Muslims to welcome the National Register of Citizens (NRC), state president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Ashhad Madni said the meeting between Jamiat national president Maulana Arshad Madni and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would strengthen the Hindu-Muslim unity and make the country progress.

Maulana Arshad Madni had met RSS chief in New Delhi on August 30 and discussed a range of issues, including mob lynching.

After the meeting, the Islamic organisation had extended its support to the NRC, with Arshad Madni saying that there was no issue with the current NRC and it affected both the Hindus and the Muslims.

Addressing Jamiat workers from eight districts in Kanpur on Thursday, Ashhad Madni urged the Muslims to go to temples and invite people for ‘Qaumi Yakjahti Jalsas’ (conclave on national integration). “The Muslims should take initiative in reaching out to the Hindus. Also, the Muslims should not fear the NRC,” he said.

He urged the Muslim youths to form Jamiat Aman committees at the Mohalla level involving members of all religions. The committees should help the people in need and work for communal harmony in the country.

“The country belongs to all and we have to ensure that there is peace and harmony,” he said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 17:51 IST